Everything you need to know about the Honour Run in Rendlesham Forest

There is still time to sign up for the second annual Honour Run, which takes participants through Rendlesham Forest, and raises cash for the Royal British Legion.

The second Honour Run in Rendlesham Forest, which is raising money for the Legion's Poppy Appeal, takes place on Sunday.

Up to 250 runners will take part in the event, which consists of both a 5km and 10km run.

Sarah Shinnie, active communities officer at East Suffolk Council, is eager to remind Suffolk runners to sign up before Friday's deadline.

Ms Shinnie said: "Rendlesham Forest is a fantastic destination and it is quite amazing to run alongside the MoD Woodbridge base.

"Sunday will be a fantastic day for both supporters and participants.

"You can run, jog or walk the distance - there is no pressure."

What is the Honour Run?

The Honour Run in Rendlesham Forest was launched last year in a partnership between Suffolk Coastal District Council (SCDC) and Suffolk British Legion, with support from the Forestry Commission and MoD Woodbridge.

Last year's event commemorated the centenary of the end of the First World War, which was marked by the 'Thank You' movement led by the Royal British Legion.

Organisers also highlighted the significance of Rendlesham Forest, which was established during the War to meet the increased demand for timber.

Last year's inaugural event through the woods was hailed by SCDC as a "great success" and raised £2,600 for the Suffolk British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Will this year's event smash attendance records?

This year, organisers are hoping to attract a full capacity of 250 runners for the event's second edition.

Every participant in Sunday's Honour Run will receive a wooden medal, which have been sponsored by Poppy Nursing Services.

How much does the event cost, and what is it raising money for?

Miss Shinnie said all money raised from the event will be used to benefit Suffolk-based servicemen and women.

She said: "It's nice to be able to give back to MoD Woodbridge."

Miss Shinnie added that the organising committee have set themselves the challenge of matching last year's fundraising total,

Entries for Sunday's event will close on Friday and cost £17.

Runners have to be aged at least 16 years old to participate.

To sign up for the event, click here.