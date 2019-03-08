Everything you need to know about Suffolk's newest escape room

Further details about a brand new escape room which is heading to Suffolk this summer have been revealed.

What is happening?

A Victorian workhouse-themed escape room will be on offer in Wickham Market from June 8-9.

It is part of a series of fundraising events designed to help raise funds for the village's hall which is set to be rebuilt.

What's on offer in the escape room?

Two workhouse rooms will be created for attendees to escape from – a classroom and a laundry and kitchen area.

The classroom will put participants' reading and writing skills to the test, while in the laundry and kitchen areas sewing and cooking abilities will be important.

Characters will be on hand in both rooms to help the escapees if they require clues.

Those taking part will have just 60 minutes to complete all the tests if they want to escape.

There will be displays in the hall to help people learn more about the real village's real workhouse with quizzes and games on offer to youngsters.

How did the event come about?

Philip Tallent, Wickham Market Village Hall Charitable Incorporated Organisation, recently visited an escape room in Colchester and was inspired by what he saw.

“We got through in 48 minutes and we were just chatting afterwards,” said Mr Tallent.

“Things started to flow and we started to knock ideas around.”

As chairman of the Wickham Market Area Archive Mr Tallent put his own knowledge of the village's Victorian past to use by coming up with the workhouse theme.

The Plomesgate Union workhouse was built in Wickham Market in 1835 and was used for around 100 years before becoming housing.

How do you get tickets?

Despite tickets only being on sale for a few days, news of the escape room has been well received.

“We sold five out of the 16 slots in just two days,” said Mr Tallent.

“If it is successful we will repeat it. We have provisionally booked September 7 and 8.”

More information about the escape room event as well buying tickets can be found online.