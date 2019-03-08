Harwich drug dealer jailed for nearly four years

Daryl Warner, 24, of no fixed address has been jailed for 44 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A Harwich man has been jailed for more than three years after cocaine and cannabis worth about £28,000 was seized by police.

Daryl Warner, 24, of no fixed address, was tracked down by officers following a trail of seizures which began with the discovery of a Vauxhall Combo van containing freezer bags of cannabis, plastic boxes of cocaine and a set of scales in Main Road on January 14.

No one was inside the van, which did not have insurance, but police later executed a search warrant at an address in the same road on January 17.

On searching the property, police found quantities of cocaine hidden inside two suitcases.

Officers then searched another property, in Old Vicarage Road on January 27, where 27 bags of cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found.

A BMW parked outside the address was also found to have a large bag of herbal cannabis inside.

The total valuation of the drugs seized during their investigations is said to be around £28,000.

Using forensics, police were able to identify Warner who had links to both addresses.

They also found logs containing details of drug deals and a phone used for messaging related to drugs.

Warner was later arrested outside the Main Road property on Thursday, April 18.

Police later charged him with two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and one count of being in concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 17, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was jailed for 44 months.