Three dogs rescued by fire crews after blaze breaks out at kennels
- Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
Three dogs were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a kennels.
The incident happened at an address in Slough Lane in Ardleigh, north of Colchester, at about 5.45pm on Tuesday.
Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said the building, which measured roughly 40 metres by 10 metres, was 75% alight when crews arrived.
Four dogs had already been rescued when firefighters got to the scene, but they saved a three further pets from the blaze.
The owners of the property, who were outside at the time, were alerted to the fire after hearing banging and popping noises.
The fire, which is not being treated as suspicious, was put out shortly before 8pm.
Quentin Sage, station manager at Essex County Fire & Rescue Service, said: "Our crews have done brilliantly here to get on top of the fire quickly, and of course rescue the three dogs who were still trapped in the building when we arrived.
Most Read
- 1 Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots
- 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 win at Burton unfolded
- 3 Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
- 4 When and where will the thunderstorms hit Suffolk?
- 5 Man and woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after death of child
- 6 Army carries out controlled explosion of dummy tank shell in west Suffolk
- 7 McKenna delighted to see Town win game of 'aggressive chaos'
- 8 Man dies following two-vehicle crash in west Suffolk town
- 9 Strike threat could leave East Suffolk bins overflowing
- 10 Burton Albion 0-1 Ipswich Town: Harness wins it as Blues stand firm
"Fortunately, none of the seven dogs involved were harmed – and this fire was extinguished before it could damage the entire property."