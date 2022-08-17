Three dogs rescued by fire crews after blaze breaks out at kennels

Firefighters rescued the dogs from the kennel blaze in Ardleigh - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Three dogs were rescued by firefighters after a blaze broke out at a kennels.

The incident happened at an address in Slough Lane in Ardleigh, north of Colchester, at about 5.45pm on Tuesday.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said the building, which measured roughly 40 metres by 10 metres, was 75% alight when crews arrived.

Four dogs had already been rescued when firefighters got to the scene, but they saved a three further pets from the blaze.

Smoke billowing from the blaze near Colchester - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

The owners of the property, who were outside at the time, were alerted to the fire after hearing banging and popping noises.

The fire, which is not being treated as suspicious, was put out shortly before 8pm.

Quentin Sage, station manager at Essex County Fire & Rescue Service, said: "Our crews have done brilliantly here to get on top of the fire quickly, and of course rescue the three dogs who were still trapped in the building when we arrived.

No one was harmed in the incident - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

"Fortunately, none of the seven dogs involved were harmed – and this fire was extinguished before it could damage the entire property."