LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: NATALIE SADLER Archant

Residents of a house in Essex escaped uninjured after it was hit by a lorry.

Police were called just after 2pm where they found a lorry had collided with a house on the junction of Landermere Road and the B1033 at Thorpe-Le-Soken.

Neighbour Alex Nicolic said the lorry was en-route to a nearby construction site when it struck the house.

He said: “It was a big bang. It was a 42 tonne lorry.

“He was coming down the road to a building site. It couldn’t get there so it backed up and reversed into the house.

“Neighbours are just shaken. They were sat inside watching TV, we were in the garden.

“We’re waiting for a structural engineer in case it is in danger of collapsing into the street.”

The house that was hit is understood to be owned by the manager of the building site that the lorry was headed for.

No injuries have been reported and the road has now re-opened.

Essex Police said person has been reported for careless driving.