E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

LOOK: Lorry hits house, leaving busy road closed

PUBLISHED: 20:55 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:55 10 August 2020

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Archant

Residents of a house in Essex escaped uninjured after it was hit by a lorry.

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road this afternoon. Picture: NATALIE SADLEREssex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road this afternoon. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Police were called just after 2pm where they found a lorry had collided with a house on the junction of Landermere Road and the B1033 at Thorpe-Le-Soken.

Neighbour Alex Nicolic said the lorry was en-route to a nearby construction site when it struck the house.

He said: “It was a big bang. It was a 42 tonne lorry.

You may also want to watch:

“He was coming down the road to a building site. It couldn’t get there so it backed up and reversed into the house.

“Neighbours are just shaken. They were sat inside watching TV, we were in the garden.

“We’re waiting for a structural engineer in case it is in danger of collapsing into the street.”

The house that was hit is understood to be owned by the manager of the building site that the lorry was headed for.

Essex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: NATALIE SADLEREssex Police closed the B1033 after a lorry hit a house on the road. Picture: NATALIE SADLER

No injuries have been reported and the road has now re-opened.

Essex Police said person has been reported for careless driving.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Most Read

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 10 most eye-catching League One summer signings so far

**EMBARGOED UNTIL - 2200 SATURDAY JUNE 20, 2020** Zain Westbrooke during the Trophy Presentation at Ryton training ground, Coventry.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Jailed brothers’ county line dealt in ‘dependency and degradation’

Maverick Dwyer and Christopher Prosser were both jailed at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services responded to an incident involving hazardous chemicals at Carlton Meres Holiday Park, near Saxmundham Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Man dies in the water near Clacton Pier

A man in his 60s died after an incident in the waters off the coast of Clacton-on-Sea. Picture: RYAN STACEY

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police appeal after man dies suddenly in Newmarket

Police appeal for witnesses after a man died suddenly in Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN