Serious crash closes road for 'most of the evening'
Published: 7:30 AM October 26, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services were called to a serious collision in Colchester last night.
Police were called to Brook Street in the town shortly after 5.40pm yesterday, Monday, October 25.
The road was closed while investigations were carried out and a spokesman for Essex Police said it was expected to remain closed for most of the evening.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area while emergency services were at the scene.
Buses were also diverted as a result of the crash.
The extent of any injuries are not yet known, but Essex Police have been approached for a comment.
Anyone with any information or CCTV or dash cam footage should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1001 of October 25.
Most Read
- 1 13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
- 2 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
- 3 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
- 4 Affordable homes project proposed for Suffolk village
- 5 A14 reopens after one person taken to hospital following crash
- 6 Where to find the cheapest petrol in Suffolk as prices hit all-time high
- 7 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
- 8 Man indecently exposes himself to dog walker
- 9 Winners and losers: Hollywood ending, Bersant is back, fans get their wish
- 10 Pub changes 'offensive' Halloween display after social media criticism