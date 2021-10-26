Serious crash closes road for 'most of the evening'

Published: 7:30 AM October 26, 2021

Emergency services were called to a serious collision in Brook Street last night - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to a serious collision in Colchester last night.

Police were called to Brook Street in the town shortly after 5.40pm yesterday, Monday, October 25.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and a spokesman for Essex Police said it was expected to remain closed for most of the evening.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while emergency services were at the scene.

Buses were also diverted as a result of the crash.

#Colchester owing to an incident on East Hill junction of Brook Street buses on Services 1 and 2 will have to divert via Hythe Hill. sorry for any inconvenience — Arriva Herts & Essex (@arrivaessex) October 25, 2021

The extent of any injuries are not yet known, but Essex Police have been approached for a comment.

Anyone with any information or CCTV or dash cam footage should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1001 of October 25.