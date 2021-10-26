News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Serious crash closes road for 'most of the evening'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:30 AM October 26, 2021   
Emergency services were called to a serious collision in Brook Street last night

Emergency services were called to a serious collision in Brook Street last night - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to a serious collision in Colchester last night.

Police were called to Brook Street in the town shortly after 5.40pm yesterday, Monday, October 25.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and a spokesman for Essex Police said it was expected to remain closed for most of the evening.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while emergency services were at the scene.

Buses were also diverted as a result of the crash.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known, but Essex Police have been approached for a comment. 

Anyone with any information or CCTV or dash cam footage should contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1001 of October 25. 

Most Read

  1. 1 13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
  2. 2 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  3. 3 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
  1. 4 Affordable homes project proposed for Suffolk village
  2. 5 A14 reopens after one person taken to hospital following crash
  3. 6 Where to find the cheapest petrol in Suffolk as prices hit all-time high
  4. 7 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
  5. 8 Man indecently exposes himself to dog walker
  6. 9 Winners and losers: Hollywood ending, Bersant is back, fans get their wish
  7. 10 Pub changes 'offensive' Halloween display after social media criticism
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Haverhill

Suffolk Live

Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Quiz

How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A view of Southwold beach and its lighthouse

Housing News

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon