'Dedicated' volunteer police officer dies after having Covid-19
- Credit: Essex Police Marine Unit
Tributes have been paid following the tragic death of a volunteer marine officer from Essex Police after he died with coronavirus.
Special Constable Toby Speller, who had volunteered for the force for more than 16 years, sadly died with Covid-19 on Saturday, January 17.
The news was confirmed by Essex Police on Twitter, as they described him as a “dedicated, professional officer”.
His colleagues at the Essex Police Marine Unit said the virus has "no respect for age and health" as they urged residents to take the coronavirus regulations seriously.
They said: "We are devastated to say we lost one of our marine officers to Covid-19 on Saturday.
"Rest well Toby, we will take it from here.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
"Please everyone adhere to government regulations to help save lives. This virus has no respect for age and health."