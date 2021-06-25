News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police officer dismissed over drink driving charge

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:38 PM June 25, 2021   
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for drink driving. Stock image

A detective has been dismissed by Essex Police after he was found guilty of drink driving. 

Detective Sergeant Philip Greaves entered a guilty plea at Colchester Magistrates’ Court for a charge of drink driving earlier this year.

At the subsequent gross misconduct hearing, the panel heard that Det Sgt Greaves had been stopped in a supermarket car park on July 8, 2020, following calls from a concerned member of the public.

The car had been hitting the kerb repeatedly and, when officers breathalysed the off-duty officer, they found that he was over the drink drive limit and he was immediately arrested and suspended.

On Thursday June 24 at Essex Police Headquarters in Chelmsford, the Chief Constable found that Det Sgt Greaves’ actions had amounted to gross misconduct and he had committed discreditable conduct.

He has been dismissed from the force with immediate effect and will be placed on the College of Policing Advisory list, which will prevent him from working in policing in the future.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “The overwhelming majority of our officers, staff and volunteers do an outstanding job protecting and serving Essex in line with our Code of Ethics and the law. That is why it is so disappointing that a Sergeant has been convicted of drink driving.

“We will investigate allegations of wrongdoing against our people and the public can be assured that the minority that are found to have fallen short of the high standards the public rightly expect they will be held to account.

“In this case Sergeant Greaves has been convicted of a criminal offence.

“At an accelerated misconduct hearing today, I have dismissed Sergeant Greaves as his conviction, and the action that brought it about, bring discredit on the force amounting to gross misconduct. This seriously risks undermining the public’s trust and confidence in Essex Police.

“It is always a shame when an officer with a previously good record is dismissed, but the public of Essex are entitled to expect the highest standards from those charged with protecting them.”

