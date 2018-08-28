Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign reaches important milestone following large grant

The Alde and Ore estuary where the defences would be built to protect the area from flooding. Picture: MIKE PAGE Archant

A fundraising campaign which set out to fund flood defences to protect some of Suffolk’s most treasured landscapes from being lost to the sea has reached a huge milestone after receiving a generous grant.

The Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign set out to raise £5million in 2017 to help build essential flood defences for the Alde and Ore River and to upgrade old river walls. After receiving a grant from a family-founded trust worth £400,000 their total has broken £1m.

This most recent grant will be used to fund the work of the East Suffolk Internal Drainage Board, a non-profit making organisation who are working on the business case for work at the upper part of the estuary near Aldeburgh, Snape and Iken.

This business plan will be submitted to the Environment Agency in April 2019. It is anticipated that by the autumn, consent will have been agreed and environmental mitigation work will start in preparation for the full upgrading works to begin in early 2020.

Jane Maxim, a Trustee for The Alde & Ore Estuary Trust said: “I am delighted to report the New Year has begun with an incredible boost to our fundraising challenge. Our application for this sizable grant has been successful.

The Save Our Suffolk Estuary Committe. L-R Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Save Our Suffolk Estuary Committe. L-R Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Throughout the year, inclusive, community-led fundraising events are being planned,including a repeat of the hugely successful Big Suffolk Quiz and our first ever flotilla. We would love for members of the community to help us raise money for our cause by getting involved with the events.”

Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign has seen celebrities, businesses and landowners join forces to highlight the importance of safeguarding river defences.

One of these supporters is BBC presenter Nick Robinson who presented a short film produced by the group.

He said: “This area is the Suffolk that many of us know and love, an area of outstanding beauty. Home not just of wildlife but, the businesses that keep the area alive.

The Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign had a massive fundraiser in 2017 when lots of east Suffolk pubs had pub quizzes with "famous" quizmasters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign had a massive fundraiser in 2017 when lots of east Suffolk pubs had pub quizzes with "famous" quizmasters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“This area is under threat from forces of nature. The area faces danger from flooding and the possibility it could all disappear into the sea.”

The Trust is also preparing other bids to foundations which should be ready to go later this year.