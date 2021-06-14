Gallery
Spot yourself at Euston classic car and tractor rally
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A classic car event which replaced the Euston Pastimes Event because of Covid restrictions has been deemed a great success by organisers.
The classic car rally took place in Euston park, near Thetford, on Sunday, June 15, with about 500 people saw the cars, tractors and a sheep dog trial.
The normal Euston Rural Pastimes event sees thousands of people turn up to a much bigger county fair event.
Chairman of the Euston Rural Pastime event committee, Chris Fogden, said it was great to see so many people enjoy the scaled down day.
"It went very well," Mr Fogden said.
You may also want to watch:
"Our primary objective was to have a very nice day in these late Covid times.
"The event has been running since 1991 and it would have been very difficult to have held an event with restrictive numbers.
Most Read
- 1 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
- 2 Dozzell set for QPR, as Championship clubs show interest in Downes
- 3 Cyclist hurt in crash with car
- 4 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 5 Man in 20s dies after fall from pub
- 6 GP surgery in 'special measures' after patients and staff raise concerns
- 7 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
- 8 Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after fall from building
- 9 'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads
- 10 Covid infections mapped: 20 postcode areas report three or more cases
"With the current rules, we also felt it was a little risky to roll the date.
"We decided to take a no-risk route. We literally spent nothing to hold this event so if we had to close the gate, we could.
"We had a classic car run and a tractor run and a sheep dog trial."
Organisers also used the event to raise money for the St Nicholas Hospice.
"We also hoped to raise some money, and it looks like we will have raised over £3,000 for the St Nicholas Hospice," Mr Fogden said.
Mr Fogden, said the committee was disappointed to cancel the normal event for a second year, but understood it was the right thing to do.
He added: "It is enormous hard work to hold the normal event and this is the second year we have not been able to have it, but an enormous amount of people enjoy it and there is a huge army of people who all volunteer to help us put it on.
"It would have been very hard to hold the normal event, even if restrictions had lifted.
"There was a lot of mixed feelings. It was very nice because we started as quite a small event back in 1991 and it was nice to be back at that sort of scale where everyone just had a nice time and there was not massive pressure for weeks before."
The current plan is to hold the normal Euston Rural Pastimes event next year on June 12 2022.