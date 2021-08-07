News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Event will mark 40th anniversary of cult football film Escape to Victory

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM August 7, 2021    Updated: 7:20 PM August 7, 2021
Russell Osman

Escape to Victory star Russell Osman will appear at the event

This summer marks 40 years since cult football film Escape to Victory was released in cinemas - and a special event has now been planned to celebrate the anniversary. 

The film, which was released on July 30, 1981 and starred Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine, features many Ipswich Town players of that era, including Russell Osman, John Wark, Kevin Beattie, Laurie Sivell, Kevin O'Callaghan, Robin Turner and Paul Cooper. 

Escape to Victory event to be held at Milsoms Kesgrave Hangar

The flyer for the event, which will take place on Friday, October 29 - Credit: Elle and Tyne Events

Now an event, in aid of the GeeWizz charity, will celebrate the film's anniversary with a star-lit dinner featuring some of the cult movie's stars. 

Alan Brazil will host the event at Milsoms Kesgrave Hangar on Friday, October 29, with Ossie Ardiles, John Wark and Russell Osman. 

The venue will be dressed in a war-time theme, with a vintage singer, red carpet and a montage of the film's best parts will play throughout the two-course dinner. 

Alan Brazil was at the double on this day in 1982

The event will be hosted by Alan Brazil - Credit: Archant

A question and answer session will also take place, with a chance to hear the best behind the scenes moments on the movie set and discuss a magical era for Ipswich Town FC. 

Prices are £150 per person or £1,500 for a table of 10.

For more information or to book tickets, email michelle@elleandtyneevents.co.uk or call 07920 795733.  


