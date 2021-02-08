News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
300% increase in parking for cyclists at rail station

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:30 AM February 8, 2021   
New cycle parking at Marks Tey railway station

The new cycle parking spaces at Marks Tey rail station - Credit: GREATER ANGLIA

Cyclists using Marks Tey rail station are set to benefit from more secure cycle parking, with an extra 200 spaces now available.

The secure facilities will help to prevent bike theft as they can only be accessed using one of the train operator’s smart cards, so that people who cycle to and from the station can safely leave their bikes while they travel by train.

The new covered cycle parking areas have increased the station’s cycle parking capacity by over 300%.

CCTV and new lighting have also been installed to make cycle parking more secure.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s asset management director, said: “More people are choosing to live in our region and travel by train, we are seeing increasing numbers of people cycling to stations so we’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people cycling in our region has soared, and the new facilities will help them to make more sustainable journeys and leave the car at home more.”

Works are also progressing at Audley End, Braintree, Manningtree, March, Newmarket, and Diss stations, with further locations planned later next year.   

In total, the train operator will create almost 1,000 additional cycle parking spaces across its network.


