Extra police on the streets in the wake of fatal stabbing

Flowers and and a picture left near to the scene where a man, named locally as Liam Taylor 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on Friday. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Police are carrying out extra patrols and using enhanced stop and search powers following the fatal stabbing of a man outside a pub.

The area where police investigating the fatal stabbing of LIam Taylor will be carrying out extra patrols with enhanced stop and search powers. Picture: ESSEX POLICE The area where police investigating the fatal stabbing of LIam Taylor will be carrying out extra patrols with enhanced stop and search powers. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex police brought in the measures for the Melbourne estate in Chelmsford in the wake of the death of the man, who was named locally as 19-year-old Liam Taylor.

Mr Taylor died after he and another man were attacked outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, two miles away, on Friday night.

Police said that following the incident they would be putting out extra patrols and using additional stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

This allows uniformed officers to search people for dangerous objects and weapons without the need to have a reasonable suspicion.

People gather to lay flowers near to the scene where a man, named locally as Liam Taylor 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on Friday. Picture:: Victoria Jones/PA Wire People gather to lay flowers near to the scene where a man, named locally as Liam Taylor 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on Friday. Picture:: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The use of these powers would be in place between 6pm tonight (Saturday February 1) to 6pm Sunday.

It will cover the area between Avon Road, the A1060 Rainsford road, the B1008, Erick Avenue and Patching Hall Lane.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said on Saturday: "Officers are continuing to work through the night to investigate the death of a 19-year-old man in Writtle last night, which is being treated as a targeted attack.

"We understand people will be concerned and officers have been carrying out extra patrols throughout today and will continue to do so.

"The decision to put in place a Section 60 power is never taken lightly but we have taken this option in light of last night's tragic events to identify and deter anyone who may be carrying weapons.

"Please do not be concerned about the increase police presence over the next 24 hours. Chelmsford is a safe place and we want to keep it that way."

Four men were today in custody being questioned on suspicion of murder following the attack on Mr Taylor and the other man, also aged 19.

The surviving victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life changing or life threatening.

On Saturday morning Mr Taylor's family and friends gathered to pay tribute to him with flowers and balloons.

Some of the flowers were laid beneath a tree close to the pub and a message read: "RIP Liam, you will always be in our hearts, too young to die."

A minute's silence was led by a local vicar at the gathering after a procession and prayers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 1107 of Friday 31 January.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org