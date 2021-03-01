News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'Life saving' roundabout completed at accident blackspot

Holly Hume

Published: 7:18 PM March 1, 2021   
The new roundabout on the A140 near Eye is now open

A new roundabout has been completed on the A140 at Eye, with hopes it could reduce the number of car crashes in the area as well as improving traffic flow.

The A140 at Eye Airfield Industrial Estate was previously accessed by hazardous junctions, but the works to create two new roundabouts and a new access road began in autumn 2019.

Despite delays caused by the pandemic, the northern roundabout was completed and opened to traffic today after a full weekend of closure to link up to the A140.

Eye town mayor Johnnie Walker said the news was absolutely fantastic  and applauded the work of Suffolk County Council and Interserve construction company.

Eye mayor Johnnie Walker said the new A140 roundabout was great news for local residents and business

"For those living in Eye the bane of our lives has been the accident rate on the A140," he explained. "All the junctions onto the road are pretty dangerous and you take your life into your own hands every time you use them.

"Taking into account all the set backs the council and construction company have been hit with, they've still managed to get this done on time, they've regained the momentum and really done well.

"It's a great issue of safety around here for the residents and the roundabout will slow down the traffic — it will 100% save lives.

"It will also be of great benefit to lorries and commerce being able to access the industrial estate easier."

The new roundabout is one of two which will improve traffic flow in the area

Accidents on the A140 often cause miles of standstill traffic and sadly several people died after collisions on the Suffolk stretch during 2020 and early 2021.

Costing a total of £3.1million, the project aims to improve journey time reliability and road safety in the area, as well as aiding economic development.

Adding two new roundabouts and an access road will 'future proof' this stretch of road with a more modern layout.

Councillor Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, has previously apologised for any short closures needed to get the works done and added: “I would also like to assure members of the public they will see significant improvements when the A140 project is completed.”

The A140 was closed over the weekend for the new roundabout to be linked up

