News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fighter jet forced to perform emergency landing in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:57 PM February 28, 2022
F-15 at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, after emergency landing

The F-15 was forced to perform an emergency landing at RAF Lakenheath - Credit: Contributed

A fighter jet has had to perform an emergency landing after a malfunction.

The US Air Force confirmed that the F-15 jet was flying over Norfolk this afternoon, February 28, when it had a hydraulics issue.

F-15 at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, after emergency landing

Personnel at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk during the emergency landing - Credit: Contributed

The jet was forced to land at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk at about 1.20pm.

The 48th Fighter Wing said that the aircraft landed safely and the aircrew on board was unharmed.

F-15 at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, after emergency landing

The F-15 after it's emergency landing at RAF LAkenheath - Credit: Contributed

The F-15 is a tactical fighter aircraft based out of RAF Lakenheath and is operated by the US Air Force.

Lakenheath News

Don't Miss

Brendan Padfield, owner at the Unruly Pig in Bromswell

Suffolk pub's Sunday roast named among best in the country

Tom Swindles

person
First-generation Suffolk Farmers Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye are going to be appearing in a segment on Escape to the Country

Instagram

First generation Suffolk farming couple to appear on Escape to the Country

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is being felt by Suffolk shipping companies.

Suffolk shipping firms begin to feel impacts of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne is tackled during the first half at Morecambe.

Morecambe vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues held by Shrimps

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon