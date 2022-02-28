Fighter jet forced to perform emergency landing in Suffolk

The F-15 was forced to perform an emergency landing at RAF Lakenheath - Credit: Contributed

A fighter jet has had to perform an emergency landing after a malfunction.

The US Air Force confirmed that the F-15 jet was flying over Norfolk this afternoon, February 28, when it had a hydraulics issue.

Personnel at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk during the emergency landing - Credit: Contributed

The jet was forced to land at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk at about 1.20pm.

The 48th Fighter Wing said that the aircraft landed safely and the aircrew on board was unharmed.

The F-15 after it's emergency landing at RAF LAkenheath - Credit: Contributed

The F-15 is a tactical fighter aircraft based out of RAF Lakenheath and is operated by the US Air Force.