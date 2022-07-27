F-22s land at RAF Lakenheath before joining NATO's European 'Air Shield'

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. arrives at Royal Air Force Lakenheath in October 2017 - Credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew

Six US Air Force fighter jets have arrived at Suffolk's RAF Lakenheath base in preparation for supporting NATO's European Air Shielding mission.

The F-22 Raptors are from the 90th Fighter Squadron, 3rd wing, and are en route to Łask, Poland, from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

Following their departure from Lakenheath tomorrow morning, the aircraft will join NATO's Air Shielding strategy, which seeks to provide a near-seamless shield from the Baltic to the Black seas.

New additions to the Alliance's eastern borders have been enhanced in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It is hoped this will ensure Alliance allies are better able to safeguard and protect territory from air and missile threat.

The Raptor is a critical component of the USAF's Global Strike Task Force and is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances to counter any potential threats.

This has made the fighter a highly strategic platform to support NATO Air Shielding.