News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

F-35 fighter jets to arrive next month at RAF Lakenheath

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:14 PM November 18, 2021
The F-35s will be housed at RAF Lakenheath from November 2021 Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The F-35s will be housed at RAF Lakenheath from next month - Credit: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The first F-35A fighter jets are scheduled to arrive at RAF Lakenheath in mid December after the base was selected to host the first US squadrons in Europe.

RAF Lakenheath was chosen based on close ties with the Royal Air Force, existing infrastructure, and combined training opportunities.

The new F-35 squadron will consist of 27 aircraft and roughly 60 US personnel.

The UK is seen as a critical component in training and combat readiness for US Air Forces in Europe due to its excellent airspace and F-35 program partnership.

The jets arrive after the 48th Fighter Wing activated the US' 495th Fighter Squadron, nicknamed as the 'Valkyries', 30 years after it was made inactive.

Lt Col Ian D McLaughlin has assumed command as the first since 1991. He said: "The 495th has a proud history and we’re excited to take the guide on forward to start building the foundation for first USAF F-35As stationed in Europe.”
 

Lakenheath News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Luke Woolfenden closes down at Boundary Park.

Ipswich Town FA Cup

Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon