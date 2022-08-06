F-35 pilots from RAF Lakenheath conducting exercises over Greece

An F-35 fighter pilot based out of RAF Lakenheath has spoken on his experience of flying the fifth-generation fighters in exercises over Greece.

United States Air Force (USAF) Airman 1st Class Aaron Jacobs is operating the jets out of Souda Air Base as part of the 495th Fighter Squadron.

Jacobs, who is a recent addition to both the Air Force and his squadron, arrived in Lakenheath only this year.

"When I was recruited, I thought it would be really cool to work on some of the newest fighter jets", he said.

"You don't know many people that do that.

"I've been learning a lot that it's hard to keep up some days with how advanced these jets are."

F-35 Lightning IIs are operating out of Souda AB to participate in exercise Poseidon's Rage 22, an annual training event designed to bolster interoperability between the U.S. and Hellenic Air Forces.

It is the first time the American jets have flown out of the air base, which also makes it the first time Jacobs and many of his fellow aircraft maintainers have been to Greece.

"The airman said: Every day we're turning jets and making sure they're good to fly.

"When jets come down early you only have 45 minutes in the turn to do refuel, inspection and main tire changes.

"It's really rewarding when you have a lot to get done and you make it all happen."

RAF Lakenheath was selected in 2015 to host the first U.S. F-35A squadrons in Europe.

The USAF says the decision was based on very close ties with the RAF, existing infrastructure and combined training opportunities.

Last month, the United States announced the arrival of two new squadrons as part of America's plan to boost European security.

It is among new long-term commitments by the US brought about by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The US Department of Defense said: "In the United Kingdom, we are increasing our Fifth Generation Fighter presence and ability to support Allies across Europe by forward-stationing two squadrons of F-35s at RAF Lakenheath."