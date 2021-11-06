FA investigates alleged racism at AFC Sudbury vs Colchester match

The FA are investigating alleged racism during the FA Cup match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United - Credit: Richard Blaxall

The Football Association has said it is investigating alleged racist abuse shouted by a fan at one of the Colchester United players during the match against AFC Sudbury last night.

During the game, which was televised live on BBC Two, a comment was made towards United's goalkeeper Shamal George.

The video was posted on social media to which George responded.

Mr George said in a tweet: "Good result. Ruined by s**t like this.

"Honestly. 2nd time in space of a few months. Bet it goes under the carpet again."

The FA then replied to the tweet to say they are investigating the incident.

A tweet on the Emirates FA Cup twitter reads: "We are investigating a possible racist comment at the fixture in question and will be liaising with the clubs and the police."



