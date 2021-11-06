News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

FA investigates alleged racism at AFC Sudbury vs Colchester match

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:30 AM November 6, 2021
Freddie Sears of Colchester United scores his sides second goal to make the scoreline 0-2 - AFC Sudb

The FA are investigating alleged racism during the FA Cup match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United - Credit: Richard Blaxall

The Football Association has said it is investigating alleged racist abuse shouted by a fan at one of the Colchester United players during the match against AFC Sudbury last night. 

During the game, which was televised live on BBC Two, a comment was made towards United's goalkeeper Shamal George. 

The video was posted on social media to which George responded. 

Mr George said in a tweet: "Good result. Ruined by s**t like this.

"Honestly. 2nd time in space of a few months. Bet it goes under the carpet again."

The FA then replied to the tweet to say they are investigating the incident. 

A tweet on the Emirates FA Cup twitter reads: "We are investigating a possible racist comment at the fixture in question and will be liaising with the clubs and the police."


Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum
  2. 2 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
  3. 3 'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury
  1. 4 'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business
  2. 5 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  3. 6 'A bit dismissive of us' - Latics boss Curle 'disappointed' with Cook
  4. 7 Crash on the A14 just outside Ipswich causes delays
  5. 8 Former Ipswich Town goalkeeper swapped catching balls to criminals
  6. 9 Review, The Freston Boot: 'Destined to be one of the best dining pubs in Suffolk'
  7. 10 Man arrested after three incidents of indecent exposure
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A1302 in Bury is one of Suffolks slowest roads PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Harriet Aitchison serves a customer a coffee in the new café area.

Pubs

East Suffolk village pub creates community cafe and shop hub

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A convoy of motorcycles led the procession in memory of Alexander Loosemore-Enfield.

'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth prior to the Sky Bet League One match at Highbury Stadium

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town

Ainsworth: 'We were well and truly beaten... Ipswich will be up there'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon