FA investigates alleged racism at AFC Sudbury vs Colchester match
- Credit: Richard Blaxall
The Football Association has said it is investigating alleged racist abuse shouted by a fan at one of the Colchester United players during the match against AFC Sudbury last night.
During the game, which was televised live on BBC Two, a comment was made towards United's goalkeeper Shamal George.
The video was posted on social media to which George responded.
Mr George said in a tweet: "Good result. Ruined by s**t like this.
"Honestly. 2nd time in space of a few months. Bet it goes under the carpet again."
The FA then replied to the tweet to say they are investigating the incident.
A tweet on the Emirates FA Cup twitter reads: "We are investigating a possible racist comment at the fixture in question and will be liaising with the clubs and the police."
