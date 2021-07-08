Published: 12:27 PM July 8, 2021

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has warned people not to fall for the scam - Credit: Evening News � 2009

Fraudsters are making cold calls purporting to be from the ambulance trust in a bid to con people out of their personal details.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has warned people not to fall for the scam, which asks people to take part in a survey in a bid to gain their personal information.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "These calls have been in relation to taking part in an ambulance survey, before going on to ask for personal details.

"Please be aware that although the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has a patient survey team who actively collate patient feedback through surveys, this team do not cold call patients in relation to completing a survey.

"Each month, random samples of patients are written to and invited to complete a survey to provide their feedback.

You may also want to watch:

"Telephone calls in relation to surveys are only made if patients have contacted us directly to request a call back.

"If you receive a telephone call which you believe may be fraudulent, please disconnect the call and do not provide any personal information."