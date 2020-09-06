Historic Suffolk home seeking new owners with £1m-plus to spend

Falkenham Hall is up for sale for more than £1m Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Archant

One of the oldest houses on the Felixstowe peninsula is up for sale – but you will need more than £1million to make it your new home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

THa hall dates back to the late 1500s and was originally a farmhouse Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL THa hall dates back to the late 1500s and was originally a farmhouse Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The stunning eight-bedroom property sits at the heart of tiny Domesday village Falkenham and dates back to the late 1500s.

The area does not have many houses of that age and this house sits next door to St Ethelbert’s Church, the tower of which is 15th century, and almost opposite the house that used to be the village pub, The Dog, which also served as the local hall and a place for inquests to be held.

A grade two listed building, Falkenham Hall was previously a farmhouse and while part of it dates back to the 16th and 17th centuries, it was remodelled in the 19th century, and today it has a contemporary feel and is a superb modern family home.

You may also want to watch:

It has been in the same ownership for more than 30 years.

As well as eight bedrooms, there are four main reception rooms, and a large kitchen-dining-living area.

It sits on the edge of beautiful countryside with easy walks down to the River Deben.

It is for sale for offers of more than £1m. Full details from agents Exquisite Home.