Families pay tribute to St Osyth crash victims

The families of two men killed in a crash in St Osyth have paid tribute to them. Ricky Batchelor, 32, from Benfleet (left) and Daniel Rowland, also 32, from east London Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Archant

The families of two men who died in a fatal crash in Essex have paid tribute to their loved ones.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ricky Batchelor, who was a victim of the double fatal crash in St Osyth Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Ricky Batchelor, who was a victim of the double fatal crash in St Osyth Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Ricky Batchelor, 32, from Benfleet, and Daniel Rowland, also 32, from east London, were pronounced dead after the BMW they were in collided with a tree in Point Clear Road, St Osyth, around 1.30am on Saturday, August 11.

The two men were not discovered until police were called to the scene, near the junction of Cow Lane, after 6.15am following a call from a member of the public.

The road remained closed for several hours while crash investigators worked at the scene.

Ricky's family paid tribute to a "kind hearted and loving man" in a statement issued through Essex Police.

Daniel Rowland, who was killed in the St Osyth crash Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Daniel Rowland, who was killed in the St Osyth crash Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

They said: ""[Ricky] was a loving son, dad, husband and grandson who will be sadly missed.

"He was the most brilliant Dad to his son Ralph. He dedicated his life to him and his family, he always tried to make our lives a little easier.

"He was dedicated to Ralph's football and was so proud of the achievement Ralph was making with it.

"Ricky was loved by so many people and it shows what kind of person he was by the way people have paid their respects.

"He had the most amazing friends who are there for Ralph and the family at this very sad time.

"We would like to thank everybody for their kind words of comfort they are giving us at this sad time."

MORE: Two men pronounced dead at scene after BMW hits tree

Daniel's wife, Kirsty, said her husband was "loved by everyone who met him".

"His life was dedicated to his wife and three amazing and beautiful children. He was a rock to his family, including his mother and three brothers," she said.

"His sense of humour created loyal friendships and his hard work and aspiration made him a respected and admired colleague within the field of finance.

"He will be remembered, cherished and sorely missed forever."

Following the incident on August 11, Essex Police thanked local residents and workers, particularly holidaymakers at The Orchards Holiday Village, for their compassion and their patience.