Celebrating 5 generations - from Edith, aged 103, to new baby Rayn
Five generations of one Suffolk family got together for an extra-special celebration - the oldest 103 and the youngest just days old.
New arrival Rayn Rose was born in Ipswich on May 19, in the same week that her great-great-grandmother, Edith Stannard, marked her 103rd birthday.
Apart from the oldest and youngest members of the family, the other generations are Rayn's mum, Sarah Brown, 32, grandma Teresa Mayhew, 58, and great-grandma Gwen Ladd, 80.
Mum Sarah, who lives in the Pinewood area of Ipswich, couldn't wait to visit the older three generations of the family, who all live in Hacheston, near Framlingham, where Gwen and Teresa help to care for Edith.
Sarah said: "It was so lovely for us all to be together. We were very lucky we were able to, because of the Covid rules changing.
"We were hoping Rayn would be born on great-nan's birthday, but it was just a couple of days afterwards."
Rayn was the first baby to be born in Edith's family for around 20 years.
Although she just missed Edith's birthday on May 17, she did arrive on the 59th wedding anniversary of Gwen and husband Michael - making it an even more special week for the family.
"Great-nan was just so happy - you can see it in the photos," Sarah said.
Gwen said: "It was very emotional for all of us, and especially for my mum. This is what she has been hanging on for."
And Teresa added: "She kept saying she was holding on for the baby to be born - it was lovely when she saw her. She was crying with joy."
It was very hard for Sarah's mum, grandma and great-nan not being able to be with her during her pregnancy, as they would normally have done, because of Covid rules.
But she did come outside the window to show her great-nan her bump.
The close family members had a small get-together with cakes for Edith's 103rd birthday just ahead of the baby's arrival, after a bigger celebration with a barbecue when she turned 100.
They are now looking forward to enjoying as much time together as possible after all the separations during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Sarah, who also has a 12-year-old stepson, Jaylen, is looking forward to taking her new arrival to baby groups and baby swimming when it's possible.