News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Celebrating 5 generations - from Edith, aged 103, to new baby Rayn

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 29, 2021   
Five generations - Gwen Ladd, Sarah Brown, Edith Stannard, 103, with baby Rayn Rose, and Teresa Mayhew

Five generations - Gwen Ladd, Sarah Brown, Edith Stannard, 103, with baby Rayn Rose, and Teresa Mayhew - Credit: Ashley Rose

Five generations of one Suffolk family got together for an extra-special celebration - the oldest 103 and the youngest just days old.

New arrival Rayn Rose was born in Ipswich on May 19, in the same week that her great-great-grandmother, Edith Stannard, marked her 103rd birthday.

Sarah Brown with new baby Rayn Rose meeting her great-great-grandmother, Edith Stannard, in Hacheston 

Sarah Brown with new baby Rayn Rose meeting her great-great-grandmother, Edith Stannard, in Hacheston - Credit: Ashley Rose

Apart from the oldest and youngest members of the family, the other generations are Rayn's mum, Sarah Brown, 32, grandma Teresa Mayhew, 58, and great-grandma Gwen Ladd, 80.

Mum Sarah, who lives in the Pinewood area of Ipswich, couldn't wait to visit the older three generations of the family, who all live in Hacheston, near Framlingham, where Gwen and Teresa help to care for Edith.

Five generations - Gwen Ladd, Sarah Brown, Edith Stannard, 103, with baby Rayn Rose, and Teresa Mayhew

Five generations - Gwen Ladd, Sarah Brown, Edith Stannard, 103, with baby Rayn Rose, and Teresa Mayhew - Credit: Ashley Rose

Sarah said: "It was so lovely for us all to be together. We were very lucky we were able to, because of the Covid rules changing.

You may also want to watch:

"We were hoping Rayn would be born on great-nan's birthday, but it was just a couple of days afterwards."

Rayn was the first baby to be born in Edith's family for around 20 years.

A tender moment for great-great-grandmother Edith Stannard, aged 103, and baby Rayn Rose 

A tender moment for great-great-grandmother Edith Stannard, aged 103, and baby Rayn Rose - Credit: Ashley Rose

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'
  2. 2 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
  3. 3 Bookings now open for magical tipsy underground tea 
  1. 4 Campaigners oppose demolition of former Ipswich Co-op department store
  2. 5 Watch: Ipswich Town transfer talk - latest on Wyke, Bishop, Defoe and more
  3. 6 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal
  4. 7 See inside the 'rare' medieval hotel after its £10m revamp
  5. 8 £1.6m property with Tudor cottage and pool house for sale
  6. 9 Ipswich man broke Covid rules because he was bored and depressed
  7. 10 Work under way on 70 new homes in village

Although she just missed Edith's birthday on May 17, she did arrive on the 59th wedding anniversary of Gwen and husband Michael - making it an even more special week for the family.

"Great-nan was just so happy - you can see it in the photos," Sarah said.

 Gwen said: "It was very emotional for all of us, and especially for my mum. This is what she has been hanging on for."

And Teresa added: "She kept saying she was holding on for the baby to be born - it was lovely when she saw her. She was crying with joy."

It was very hard for Sarah's mum, grandma and great-nan not being able to be with her during her pregnancy, as they would normally have done, because of Covid rules.

But she did come outside the window to show her great-nan her bump.

The close family members had a small get-together with cakes for Edith's 103rd birthday just ahead of the baby's arrival, after a bigger celebration with a barbecue when she turned 100.

103-year-old Edith Stannard with baby Rayn Rose in Hacheston, Suffolk

All smiles, 103-year-old great-great-grandmother Edith Stannard with baby Rayn Rose - Credit: Ashley Rose

They are now looking forward to enjoying as much time together as possible after all the separations during the Covid-19 lockdowns. 

Sarah, who also has a 12-year-old stepson, Jaylen, is looking forward to taking her new arrival to baby groups and baby swimming when it's possible.

Framlingham News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sunderland's Charlie Wyke with the match ball after the Sky Bet League One match at the Stadium of L

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Rangers' Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Scottish P

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it wa

Investigations

Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Marks and Spencer has announced it is to cut jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: SARAH LUC

Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus