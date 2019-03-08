Sunshine and Showers

Family pay tribute to father and 'devoted teacher' killed in crash

PUBLISHED: 11:57 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 24 April 2019

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The family of Matthew Jack, a “passionate sportsman” and loving dad, have paid tribute to the Claydon High School teacher after he died in a cycling accident on Good Friday.

Mr Jack, a husband and father from Stowupland, was killed in a crash involving a bicycle and a Land Rover in Creeting St Mary, on the morning of Friday, April 19.

His family have today paid tribute to the “outstanding” teacher who was loved by many.

They said: “Matthew Jack was a devoted teacher at Claydon High School for nearly 20 years, and he was valued and respected by both pupils and staff.

“As a friend once said, he was unapologetically committed to his wife, kids and wider family.

“Matt had a strong, quiet, secure faith in God that gave him such wisdom, patience, calmness and integrity.

“He was a passionate sportsman who loved competing. However, nothing was more important to him than adventures with his wife and kids and supporting them with all their ambitions.”

Police were called at 9.50am on Friday to reports of a collision involving a Land Rover and a cyclist at the junction of Flordon Road and Coddenham Road.

Ambulance crews including the air ambulance also attended the incident – but Mr Jack, who was the cyclist involved, died at the scene.

Tributes to the 49-year-old have been flooding in from staff, students and governors at the school.

A statement on behalf of everybody at Claydon High, entitled “Remembering Mr Jack, said the popular teacher – who had worked at the school for almost two decades – will be “sorely missed”.

