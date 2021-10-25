£1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration

Published: 4:30 PM October 25, 2021

A plan of the new beach village at Felixstowe - Credit: PLAICE ARCHITECTS

Plans for a £1million beach village and new seafront play and exercise facilities are set to get the go-ahead tomorrow (Tuesday, October 26).

Council chiefs say the proposals would be built next to the prom on Felixstowe South Seafront and will add to the resort's tourism attractions.

The scheme will see two grassed areas on the South Seafront south of the pier transformed into facilities for residents and visitors.

East Suffolk Council has submitted the plans for five accessible, purpose-built pods, 27 traditional huts and a new public convenience block with Changing Places facilities in Sea Road.

The old volleyball area will be converted into an activity park with a variety of games to try - Credit: PLAICE ARCHITECTS

The site has in the past been used for donkey rides and more recently a trim trail, which will be provided again on the old volleyball site opposite Buregate Road, which will be re-landscaped and made into an activity park.

As part of this, the existing equipment will be upgraded and additional facilities installed, including three petanque rinks, concrete table tennis tables and exercise space for workouts.

East Suffolk says the aim of the project is to create accessible facilities that enables families and groups to enjoy everything the beach and town has to offer by hiring a beach pod for a day, or longer, as well as improving facilities for local people and visitors alike with the addition of new public conveniences and an activity park.

Members of the district council's planning committee south are recommended to approve the plans.

Planning case officer Grant Heal said: "The proposed Beach Village would build on the strengths of the area and the relocated recreational facilities would provide a significant enhancement over existing provision, while supporting the vibrancy of the resort and its contribution to public health and wellbeing.

"Importantly, the scheme would enhance Felixstowe's tourism offer with attractive and high-quality facilities that build on the area's distinctiveness.

"The design would complement the existing aesthetic and the development could be completed with little impact on neighbouring amenity and highway safety."

The council received five objections voicing concerns over the proposed development's height and potential impact on residents' existing sea view; insufficient parking; overdevelopment of the site; and the design of beach huts not in-keeping with surrounding context.

Visitors to Felixstowe seafront will soon be able to hire flexible beach hut pods and use a new activity centre - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The council has invested heavily in the South Seafront in recent years following complaints that it had been neglected. This has included the creation of Martello Park, an outdoor events arena and refurbishment of the Victorian shelters, while a new £1.5m cafe is set to open soon.