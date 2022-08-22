News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Golfers unique tee off atop Napoleonic War tower

Toby Lown

Published: 3:15 PM August 22, 2022
Felixstowe Ferry Martello Tower challenge

The event raised over £5,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Prostate Cancer UK, and the Martello Tower Repair Fund. - Credit: Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club

Members of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club climbed to the top of a 210-year-old tower as part of their Club Captains Day.

For the first time in the club's history players took to the top of the Martello Tower and hit golf shots in a 'beat the pro' and 'nearest to the pin' competition, on Saturday August 20.

'The Martello Challenge' saw over 200 members take part - raising over £5,000 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Prostate Cancer UK, and the Martello Tower Repair Fund.

Member Janine Moore dressed as Superwoman hitting her shot to the 17th green.

Member Janine Moore dressed as Superwoman hitting her shot to the 17th green. - Credit: Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club

The Martello Tower is alongside the 17th fairway, and is one of eight built on the Felixstowe peninsula defensive forts during the Napoleonic War.

The championship links course takes its name from the tower - while members used it as a clubhouse from 1880-1884.  

Club Captain, Richard Seaman, said: “We were delighted to create a unique event for our members, we were blessed with lovely weather, and it was wonderful to see so many Members taking part and enjoying the fun of the day.

"Hitting golf balls from the top of the Martello Tower certainly gave us a whole new perspective and appreciation for the place that we are fortunate to play golf in."

Head Professional Andrew Robinson (left) and Club Captain Richard Seaman (right)

Head Professional Andrew Robinson (left) and Club Captain Richard Seaman (right) - Credit: Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club

Head Professional Andrew Robinson hitting off the Martello Tower

Head Professional Andrew Robinson hitting off the Martello Tower. - Credit: Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club

Member Barry Topple hitting his shot to the 17th green.

Member Barry Topple hitting his shot to the 17th green. - Credit: Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club

