Popular Wicker Family back at seaside - but attacked by vandals

Published: 7:30 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 7:34 AM April 12, 2021

The Wicker Family back in the Spa Gardens at Felixstowe - but vandals have already damaged the artwork - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Felixstowe's favourite family is back on the resort's seafront - but has been attacked by vandals, even though it is less than five yards from a CCTV camera.

The Wicker Family, a much-loved piece of public art, was removed last autumn because it had started disintegrating.

Artist and sculptor Tracy Barritt-Brown created the Wickers and unveiled the piece at Art on the Prom in 2016.

The artwork in Felixstowe Spa Gardens is less than five yards from a CCTV camera - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

She was commissioned by Felixstowe Town Council to make the replacement when the original, which had lasted far longer than expected, began to show signs of wear.

The new updated work features the late Victorian family enjoying a summer walk and has been returned to its spot in the Spa Gardens. Its new features include an additional cast member - a baby in a pram.

However, vandals have assaulted one of the family - ripping the arm off the daughter and stealing her parasol.

