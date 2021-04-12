News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Popular Wicker Family back at seaside - but attacked by vandals

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:30 AM April 12, 2021    Updated: 7:34 AM April 12, 2021
The Wicker Family back in the Spa Gardens at Felixstowe

The Wicker Family back in the Spa Gardens at Felixstowe - but vandals have already damaged the artwork - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Felixstowe's favourite family is back on the resort's seafront - but has been attacked by vandals, even though it is less than five yards from a CCTV camera.

The Wicker Family, a much-loved piece of public art, was removed last autumn because it had started disintegrating.

Artist and sculptor Tracy Barritt-Brown created the Wickers and unveiled the piece at Art on the Prom in 2016.

The artwork in Felixstowe Spa Gardens is less than five yards from a CCTV camera

The artwork in Felixstowe Spa Gardens is less than five yards from a CCTV camera - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

She was commissioned by Felixstowe Town Council to make the replacement when the original, which had lasted far longer than expected, began to show signs of wear.

The new updated work features the late Victorian family enjoying a summer walk and has been returned to its spot in the Spa Gardens. Its new features include an additional cast member - a baby in a pram.

However, vandals have assaulted one of the family - ripping the arm off the daughter and stealing her parasol.

You may also want to watch:

Disgusted residents have taken to social media to condemn the damage.


Most Read

  1. 1 Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge
  2. 2 National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge incident
  3. 3 Woman dies after car collides with tree in Leiston
  1. 4 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
  2. 5 Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'
  3. 6 Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m
  4. 7 Police cordon after man in 20s found outside Ipswich flats dies
  5. 8 Here's what Bristol City boss Pearson said about CEO Ashton being linked to Town
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 home draw with MK Dons
  7. 10 Suffolk holiday accommodation reaching capacity ahead of re-opening
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dutchman Aad Peters has brought his replica of Noah's Ark to Ipswich docks for three months. Picture

Ipswich Waterfront

Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook with instructions to his players.

Paul Cook's takeover worry and why he cancelled today's pre-match press...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dorber fears the closure of the Bailey bridge connecting Southwold and Walberswick could impact on his business

Closing coastal footbridge will have 'devastating' impact, pub owner says

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus