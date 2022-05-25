News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Four Felixstowe youngsters receive prestigious award from Prince of Wales

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM May 25, 2022
Left to Right: Mason Grant, Talena Dalton, Cameron Sadler, Poppy Ferrar

Left to Right: Mason Grant, Talena Dalton, Cameron Sadler, Poppy Ferrar - Credit: Prince's Trust Awards

Four Felixstowe youngsters have been given awards by the Prince of Wales as part of the Prince's Trust Awards.

Cameron Sadler, Poppy Ferrar, Talena Dalton and Mason Grant, all aged between 18 and 22, have scooped the prestigious Dell Technologies Community Impact Award, which is given to young people who make positive contributions to the community.

They collected their award from the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles on May 24.

Prince Charles celebrates 30 years as patron of Sue Ryder's Leckhampton Court hospice, December 2016

Prince Charles handed out the award to the four Felixstowe teenagers - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

The Prince's Trust Awards has been running since 1976, and champions young people, with the 2022 awards being broadcasted on ITV for the very first time, hosted by Ant and Dec.

The four all attended the star-studded ceremony in London, with celebrity ambassadors in attendance including Sir Ben Kingsley, Jeremy Irons, Bear Grylls and Kate Garraway.

The youngsters all signed up for the Prince's Trust Team programme with Inspire Suffolk to help build their confidence, meet new people and gain employability skills.

They were all facing challenges in life ranging from mental health issues to long-term employment problems.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  2. 2 Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is demolished
  3. 3 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
  1. 4 Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer
  2. 5 A14 westbound reopens after crash caused 7 miles of delays
  3. 6 Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused
  4. 7 Long delays on A14 near Ipswich after police called to hole in the road
  5. 8 Warehousing units take shape at Ipswich as demand rockets
  6. 9 Mercedes and Vauxhall flip over after crash in busy Ipswich road
  7. 10 Ipswich Town's 'true league standing' revealed in new survey

As part of their programme, Cameron, Poppy, Talena and Mason linked up with three local care homes in Felixstowe.

They asked residents to submit letters with life advice to their 16-year-old selves. They then turned the 15 letters into a book.

Poppy Ferrar, 22, said: "The project helped me come out of my shell and made a difference to individuals who experience the negative impacts of loneliness."

left to right Tamsin Egerton, Mason Grant, Talena Dalton, Cameron Sadler, Poppy Ferrar, Josh Hartnett

left to right Tamsin Egerton, Mason Grant, Talena Dalton, Cameron Sadler, Poppy Ferrar, Josh Hartnett - Credit: Prince's Trust Awards

On winning the award, Cameron Sadler, 18, said: "This means so much to us all that I don't think any of us actually expected to be recognised on such a level.

"Doing the programme has personally done so much for my confidence and anxiety and so much for us as individuals."

American actor, producer and Pearl Harbor star Josh Hartnett said: "Talena, Poppy, Mason and Cameron, are very worthy winners of this award for their ingenious way of engaging with and supporting the older residents of their community.

"Their immense efforts during the programme have been vital to shine a light on the issue of loneliness. They truly are an inspiration." 

The awards will be broadcasted for the first time on ITV and ITV Hub on Thursday, May 26 at 8.30pm.

Mental Health
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

The River Stour at Sudbury Meadows

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A Google Maps image of Cornard Road

Obituary

Community sadness after death of man who was found in river

Dolly Carter

person
Manchester United's Alvaro Fernandez warms up ahead of the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Football | Expert opinion

14 players that could solve Town's left-sided problem

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of packed car park

Gallery

'So grateful' - Classic car show visits care home after roadworks setback

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon