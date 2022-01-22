Gardener Joe creates winning design for Festival of Suffolk 2022 official symbol
- Credit: Simon Hazelgrove
A gardener who paints in his spare time has created a "beautiful" symbol for the Festival of Suffolk 2022 - which is set to become the county's biggest ever community event.
Joe Barnes, 33, from Southwold, was selected from local artists who applied for the opportunity to create the official symbol for the event, which is in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The festival will feature a series of events, including a Torch Relay, concert at Trinity Park, Suffolk Show and festival of the sea, between May and September.
Landscape gardener Joe has been painting since he left school, and heard about the opportunity to design the festival symbol from a friend while they were volunteering on lifeboat duty.
Joe said: “I hope that everyone is as proud of our symbol as I am. It’s such an honour to have my work recognised in this way and I can’t wait to see it being used and enjoyed as we celebrate the festival together this year.”
The symbol uses the recognisable profile of the Queen, and includes the sunrise as it hits our county first in the UK.
Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, who is leading the festival plans, said: “Joe’s work is strikingly beautiful, and it captures the essence of the culture and character of our wonderful county."
Erika Clegg, Festival of Suffolk communications director, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Joe, whose talent is belied by his humility, and I hope it leads to more opportunities for him to use his talent as an artist.”
The Festival Of Suffolk symbol will feature on promotional material, with limited edition versions of the print auctioned off to raise money for local charities. Merchandise featuring the symbol will be launched shortly through a dedicated festival online shop.
You can see more of Joe Barnes’s artwork on his Instagram @joe_barnes88 and hanging in Coasters Restaurant, furniture and boat builders Novoboats in Southwold, and Baileys delicatessen in Beccles.
Festival of Suffolk events so far include:
- Newmarket Jubilee Race Day on Saturday, May 14.
- Queen’s Green Canopy planting of 770,000 tress and hedgerows in Suffolk.
- Torch Relay - a 580-mile route across the county that will end at the Suffolk Show.
- Red Rooster Festival June 2-4.
- Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday June 5, to encourage communities to come together and celebrate.
- Suffolk Jubilee Service on June 12 at St Edmundsbury Cathedral at 11am.
- Suffolk Day on June 21.
- Festival of the Sea.
- Festival Community Games on July 9.
- Jubilee beacon lighting across Suffolk on Thursday June 2.
- Community Big Lunches to link with the Jubilee Big Lunch being planned in The Mall in London.
- 10 business expos to celebrate entrepreneurship, innovation and business excellence in Suffolk.
- Suffolk Garland for The Queen a special commemorative book. The first copy will be presented to The Queen
- Let’s Rock a celebration of all things pop and 80s, on September 10 at Trinity Park.
- Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival on September 24-25.