Gardener Joe creates winning design for Festival of Suffolk 2022 official symbol

Joe Barnes with his design for the Festival of Suffolk symbol - Credit: Simon Hazelgrove

A gardener who paints in his spare time has created a "beautiful" symbol for the Festival of Suffolk 2022 - which is set to become the county's biggest ever community event.

Joe Barnes, 33, from Southwold, was selected from local artists who applied for the opportunity to create the official symbol for the event, which is in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The festival will feature a series of events, including a Torch Relay, concert at Trinity Park, Suffolk Show and festival of the sea, between May and September.

Landscape gardener Joe has been painting since he left school, and heard about the opportunity to design the festival symbol from a friend while they were volunteering on lifeboat duty.

Joe said: “I hope that everyone is as proud of our symbol as I am. It’s such an honour to have my work recognised in this way and I can’t wait to see it being used and enjoyed as we celebrate the festival together this year.”

The symbol uses the recognisable profile of the Queen, and includes the sunrise as it hits our county first in the UK.

The Festival of Suffolk symbol, by Joe Barnes - Credit: Joe Barnes

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, who is leading the festival plans, said: “Joe’s work is strikingly beautiful, and it captures the essence of the culture and character of our wonderful county."

Erika Clegg, Festival of Suffolk communications director, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Joe, whose talent is belied by his humility, and I hope it leads to more opportunities for him to use his talent as an artist.”

Joe Barnes has created the Festival of Suffolk symbol - Credit: Simon Hazelgrove

The Festival Of Suffolk symbol will feature on promotional material, with limited edition versions of the print auctioned off to raise money for local charities. Merchandise featuring the symbol will be launched shortly through a dedicated festival online shop.

You can see more of Joe Barnes’s artwork on his Instagram @joe_barnes88 and hanging in Coasters Restaurant, furniture and boat builders Novoboats in Southwold, and Baileys delicatessen in Beccles.





Festival of Suffolk events so far include: