FIRST LOOK: Suffolk's bright future captured in torch design

The final design of the torch that will make a 550 mile round trip across Suffolk around the county has been revealed.

Celebrating all the county has to offer, the Festival of Suffolk will bring the torch to 250 towns and villages.

Its designers say it symbolises a bright future for Suffolk and has been manufactured using high-tech design and production methods, including 3D print with ultra-lightweight carbon fibre.

It also references the past, particularly focusing on the 70 year reign of Queen Elizabeth.

It will be carried by local heroes and passed via rickshaw.

The torch was designed by the CEO of Brafe, Andrew Dalby, and manufactured by his team.

Andrew Dalby from Brafe designed the torch - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mr Dalby said: "I was sent a lot of images of past Olympic Torches, I thought this isn’t what we are really about in Suffolk.

"I sat down on my tea break, thinking I would like it square, with something on the end so it doesn’t fly off when you hold it, and also truncated so it doesn’t slide up and down.

"After I sketched it, Chris Pritchard in the Brafe Engineering machine shop put it into a digital form and came back and said it would weigh 13 kilograms.

The Festival of Suffolk torch unveiling. Mark Pendligton, Chair of Festoval of Suffolk, Nick Corke and Oliver Campbell from Hour Community, Dr Terese Coffey, MP, Mark Brennan, who created the torch relay, Rachel Sloane, Andrew Dalby from Brafe who designed the torch. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"That was a problem as some poor person who was disabled, or four years old, or 94 years old, would not be able to carry that weight very far. Then, we thought that we could 3D print this in a lightweight composite.

"There are 70 holes in each torch, so 17 on two sides, and 18 on the others, equals 70 and the two extra missing holes are a lovely spot to put the Festival of Suffolk logo on one side, and the lovely symbol of the Festival, designed by Joe Barnes, on the other."

Energy on Tap's Mark Brenan, who is the organiser of the torch relay, said: "We were keen that the entire project would leave a very low carbon footprint.

Mark Brennan, who same up with the idea of a torch relay - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"We were very conscious that, in the current climate, everyone is concerned about the environment. Someone offered a truck to carry the torch around Suffolk, but we knew that wouldn’t be appropriate, so we went for the rickshaws."

The torch will leave from Brandon on May 13, and will finish at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich on June 1.