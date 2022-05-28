News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

GALLERY: Festival of Suffolk torch relay enters its last week

Author Picture Icon

Brad Jones

Published: 6:00 AM May 28, 2022
England rugby player Ethan Waddleton at Holbrook

England rugby player Ethan Waddleton at Holbrook - Credit: Mark Brennan

The Festival of Suffolk torch relay is continuing to light up communities across the county, as it gets closer to the end of its epic journey.

The 588-mile relay began in Brandon on May 13, and concludes at the Suffolk Show on Wednesday afternoon - greeted by a special Jubilee Pageant in the Collins Grand Ring.

Pupils at Great Barton primary school welcome the torch

Pupils at Great Barton primary school welcome the torch - Credit: Mark Brennan

Crowds of people have turned out to support the torchbearers - chosen by local communities - during their journey over the last two weeks, harnessing the feelgood factor around the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The relay, organised by Mark Brennan, is a key part of the Festival of Suffolk - the county's way of marking the jubilee. Other events planned include the Suffolk Community Games, Festival of the Sea and Let's Rock concert at Trinity Park in September.

In the last week the torch has visited mid Suffolk, including Stowmarket, Elmswell, Mendlesham, Debenham and Woolpit.

Yesterday it headed to Beccles, Carlton Colville and Oulton Broad, while this weekend it takes in Lowestoft, Southwold, Halesworth, Yoxford, Saxmundham and Leiston.

The torch makes its way south from Monday - taking in most of east Suffolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school
  2. 2 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
  3. 3 Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop
  1. 4 Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A143 crash
  2. 5 Two motorbikes stolen after break-in at Suffolk home
  3. 6 14 players that Town could target for a creative spark
  4. 7 Former Town striker's front-to-back season could end in Wembley glory
  5. 8 'He's an amazing guy... a legend' - United keeper de Gea's praise for new Town coach Grant
  6. 9 London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat
  7. 10 Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 

On Monday it visits Aldeburgh, Snape, Orford, Chillesford, Butley, Rendlesham, Eyke, Ufford, Wickham Market, Hacheston and Parham.

The penultimate day will take in Framlingham, Kettleburgh, Brandeston, Cretingham, Otley, Grundisburgh, Woodbridge, Melton, Sutton, Shottisham, Hollesley, Alderton and Bawdsey.

The final day, Wednesday, sees the torch travel through Felixstowe, Walton, Trimley St Mary, Kirton, Bucklesham, Martlesham, Kesgrave, Rushmere St Andrew, then Ipswich to the Suffolk Show itself.

More information about the Festival of Suffolk and can be found on the event's website, while progress of the torch 
relay is available via a tracker on the site.

Festival of Suffolk

The torch has been carried by people of all ages around Suffolk - Credit: Mark Brennan

Young people have got behind the torch relay excitement

Young people have got behind the torch relay excitement - Credit: Mark Brennan

Festival of Suffolk torch relay with Co-op staff

Co-op staff get into the torch relay spirit - Credit: Mark Brennan

England rugby player Ethan Waddleton at Holbrook

England rugby player Ethan Waddleton at Holbrook - Credit: Mark Brennan

Festival of Suffolk torch at Suffolk One

Students at Suffolk One with the torch - Credit: Mark Brennan

The torch relay arrives in style in Hadleigh

The torch relay arrives in style in Hadleigh - Credit: Mark Brennan

Joan Shepherd, 100, with the torch in Stoke by Nayland

Joan Shepherd, 100, with the torch in Stoke by Nayland - Credit: Mark Brennan


Suffolk

Don't Miss

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Gary Lawson and Denis Young, the new chef and landlord of The Swan in Monks Eleigh

Food and Drink

New landlord hopes to make Suffolk pub 'centre' of village community

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Site at Gun Cotton way from above

Planning

Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Clockwise from left: Sam Morsy, Joe Pigott and Vaclav Hladky could all potentially leave Ipswich Town this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon