GALLERY: Festival of Suffolk torch relay enters its last week

Gallery

The Festival of Suffolk torch relay is continuing to light up communities across the county, as it gets closer to the end of its epic journey.

The 588-mile relay began in Brandon on May 13, and concludes at the Suffolk Show on Wednesday afternoon - greeted by a special Jubilee Pageant in the Collins Grand Ring.

Pupils at Great Barton primary school welcome the torch - Credit: Mark Brennan

Crowds of people have turned out to support the torchbearers - chosen by local communities - during their journey over the last two weeks, harnessing the feelgood factor around the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The relay, organised by Mark Brennan, is a key part of the Festival of Suffolk - the county's way of marking the jubilee. Other events planned include the Suffolk Community Games, Festival of the Sea and Let's Rock concert at Trinity Park in September.

In the last week the torch has visited mid Suffolk, including Stowmarket, Elmswell, Mendlesham, Debenham and Woolpit.

Yesterday it headed to Beccles, Carlton Colville and Oulton Broad, while this weekend it takes in Lowestoft, Southwold, Halesworth, Yoxford, Saxmundham and Leiston.

The torch makes its way south from Monday - taking in most of east Suffolk.

On Monday it visits Aldeburgh, Snape, Orford, Chillesford, Butley, Rendlesham, Eyke, Ufford, Wickham Market, Hacheston and Parham.

The penultimate day will take in Framlingham, Kettleburgh, Brandeston, Cretingham, Otley, Grundisburgh, Woodbridge, Melton, Sutton, Shottisham, Hollesley, Alderton and Bawdsey.

The final day, Wednesday, sees the torch travel through Felixstowe, Walton, Trimley St Mary, Kirton, Bucklesham, Martlesham, Kesgrave, Rushmere St Andrew, then Ipswich to the Suffolk Show itself.

More information about the Festival of Suffolk and can be found on the event's website, while progress of the torch

relay is available via a tracker on the site.

The torch has been carried by people of all ages around Suffolk - Credit: Mark Brennan

Young people have got behind the torch relay excitement - Credit: Mark Brennan

Co-op staff get into the torch relay spirit - Credit: Mark Brennan

England rugby player Ethan Waddleton at Holbrook - Credit: Mark Brennan

Students at Suffolk One with the torch - Credit: Mark Brennan

The torch relay arrives in style in Hadleigh - Credit: Mark Brennan

Joan Shepherd, 100, with the torch in Stoke by Nayland - Credit: Mark Brennan



