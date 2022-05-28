Gallery
GALLERY: Festival of Suffolk torch relay enters its last week
- Credit: Mark Brennan
The Festival of Suffolk torch relay is continuing to light up communities across the county, as it gets closer to the end of its epic journey.
The 588-mile relay began in Brandon on May 13, and concludes at the Suffolk Show on Wednesday afternoon - greeted by a special Jubilee Pageant in the Collins Grand Ring.
Crowds of people have turned out to support the torchbearers - chosen by local communities - during their journey over the last two weeks, harnessing the feelgood factor around the Queen's platinum jubilee.
The relay, organised by Mark Brennan, is a key part of the Festival of Suffolk - the county's way of marking the jubilee. Other events planned include the Suffolk Community Games, Festival of the Sea and Let's Rock concert at Trinity Park in September.
In the last week the torch has visited mid Suffolk, including Stowmarket, Elmswell, Mendlesham, Debenham and Woolpit.
Yesterday it headed to Beccles, Carlton Colville and Oulton Broad, while this weekend it takes in Lowestoft, Southwold, Halesworth, Yoxford, Saxmundham and Leiston.
The torch makes its way south from Monday - taking in most of east Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school
- 2 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
- 3 Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop
- 4 Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A143 crash
- 5 Two motorbikes stolen after break-in at Suffolk home
- 6 14 players that Town could target for a creative spark
- 7 Former Town striker's front-to-back season could end in Wembley glory
- 8 'He's an amazing guy... a legend' - United keeper de Gea's praise for new Town coach Grant
- 9 London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat
- 10 Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets?
On Monday it visits Aldeburgh, Snape, Orford, Chillesford, Butley, Rendlesham, Eyke, Ufford, Wickham Market, Hacheston and Parham.
The penultimate day will take in Framlingham, Kettleburgh, Brandeston, Cretingham, Otley, Grundisburgh, Woodbridge, Melton, Sutton, Shottisham, Hollesley, Alderton and Bawdsey.
The final day, Wednesday, sees the torch travel through Felixstowe, Walton, Trimley St Mary, Kirton, Bucklesham, Martlesham, Kesgrave, Rushmere St Andrew, then Ipswich to the Suffolk Show itself.
More information about the Festival of Suffolk and can be found on the event's website, while progress of the torch
relay is available via a tracker on the site.