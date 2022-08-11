Field 'well alight' as huge fire breaks out in mid Suffolk village

A large fire has broken out in Rattlesden (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A field is "well alight" after a large fire broke out in a mid Suffolk village.

Emergency services were called to Stowmarket Road in Rattlesden at 2.48pm on Thursday.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, 10 acres of stubble field is "well alight".

As of 3.20pm, 16 appliances have been sent to the scene from Framlingham, Leiston, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Hadleigh, Long Melford, Clare, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell.