Published: 4:19 PM September 7, 2021

Sunset at Holbrook Creek - a film crew has been shooting scenes for a drama at a property in the village Picture: SIMON PAGE - Credit: SIMON PAGE

The arrival of a film crew caused excitement in Holbrook yesterday, with local residents left wondering when they would see their village on screen.

On Monday, September 6, film crews were spotted at Holbrook Village Hall and at a property in Clifton Wood - it is believed they were shooting scenes for a new feature film.

Chairman of Holbrook Parish Council John Ambrose said: "There was a fair amount of interest, the crew were commenting on how friendly people in Holbrook were."

The village hall was transformed into a hospital and the house in Clifton Wood became the set for a house party, with actors filmed skateboarding outside.

Cllr Ambrose, who has lived in Holbrook for more than 35 years, said: "It is the first time in a long time we have had filming in Holbrook."

However, he was unclear when the film featuring the village would appear.

Over the past few years Suffolk has been featured in an increasing number of movies, TV productions and adverts.

Last year Screen Suffolk remarkably still managed to achieve 141 filming days, despite the ongoing pandemic restrictions affecting production companies' work – two more than 2019 and well above the 20 prior to its formation in December 2016.

Location fees were also up 8% in the 12 months.

Screen Suffolk estimates that a single day of filming generates around £11,500 for the local economy, which includes spend on catering, accommodation, local talent, location fees and the hire of any equipment among other things, which means last year boosted the Suffolk economy by at least £1.6million despite the challenges.

There was plenty of optimism too for this year's filming schedule with a feature film planning to shoot in the county and a high-end TV drama.

Shooting has been taking place recently for a new Amazon Prime series at Bawdsey - The Power, an adaptation of a book of the same name by author Naomi Alderman.





Bawdsey has taken the place of Toronto where filming was due to take place last year before the pandemic.

A large convent has been built in a field just on the outskirts of the village.