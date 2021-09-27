Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Film crews have been spotted shooting a new film in Lavenham, and are expected to be there until later this week.
The crews are believed to be working on a new Netflix project — thought to be called Cold Harbour Lane.
Some businesses in Lavenham have been transformed for the filming — including The Parlour ice cream shop.
Jane Hadley, who owns The Parlour, said: "It is exciting to see my shop transformed but I do not really know that much about the filming."
The Little White Box shop is also understood to be being turned into an office for filming later this week.
Lavenham Blue vintage tea rooms is being used for filming and will be closed from Wednesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1.
In a statement on the tea rooms website, bosses wrote: "This is a great compliment to my tea rooms and we are very proud to have been chosen to be part of such an exciting and different world for a few days."
Market place will be closed for motorists on Wednesday, September 29 due to the filming. More filming is understood to be taking place in Kersey.