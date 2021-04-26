New pre-prep school with treehouse classrooms opens near Stowmarket

Published: 2:29 PM April 26, 2021

A brand new early learning centre complete with treehouse classrooms has opened at Finborough School near Stowmarket.

Children aged from two to seven years old are now able to take advantage of the incredible new facility, with a mixture of both outdoor and indoor spaces, including a forest with treehouse classrooms.

The new building is already being enjoyed by children from the school in Great Finborough, and there is an open day taking place on Monday, May 3 for potential students and families to attend.

The new prep school is to have new tree house classrooms - Credit: Trident Marketing Anglia Ltd

Steven Clark, headmaster of Finborough School, said: "It has been the most amazing start to a pre-prep term ever at Finborough, our new facility for our two to seven year olds is so beautifully designed.

"A richly stimulating and happy place of learning where our children can boldly take their first school steps, establishing an enduring passion for learning driven by unbridled opportunities for curiosity and fun.”



“I just love spending time in our new pre-prep building, it captures the essence of our culture, where everything is about our children and their best learning and experiences that will shape their lives."

Meanwhile, children and parents have spoken about the new pre-prep school facilities at Finborough School, describing it as an "incredible space".

One student said: "I love my new classroom, we have a huge TV which my teacher uses during lessons. There is lots to play with and the forest is amazing."

A parent of a child who goes to the school, added: "The outside forest school facilities and openness of the classrooms with the large glass windows really make this an incredible space."