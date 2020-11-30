200-plant cannabis farm discovered by police on burglary call-out

Around 200 cannabis plants were seized from a property in Fir Lane, Lowestoft. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A cannabis farm with about 200 plants was discovered by police who were following up reports of a burglary in Lowestoft.

Suffolk police were called shortly before 4.15am on Friday, November 27 to reports of a burglary at a home in Fir Lane.

Officers arrived at the scene and later arrested four people.

Three men were seen attempting to run away, but were located and arrested by officers a short time later. A woman was also detained nearby in connection with the incident.

Officers also discovered approximately 200 cannabis plants at the property.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B and C drugs, cultivation of cannabis, and burglary.

A 27-year-old man, who has since turned 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs, cultivation of cannabis, burglary, and for abstracting electricity.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, burglary and for abstracting electricity.

The woman, a 37-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and for abstracting electricity.

All four were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have since been released on bail until Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23.

Anyone with information about the cannabis factory is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/68775/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public with concerns or information regarding the production or sale of illegal drugs in their communities are urged to contact their local policing team.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: “Officers would urge local residents and businesses to be vigilant to suspicious activity and anyone with information about drug-related activity in their community should contact Suffolk police.

“The signs to spot include a strong or sickly sweet smell in the air, buildings with windows constantly blocked off, high levels of heat and condensation and the constant buzz of ventilation.

“Such operations would most likely have people coming and going from an address at unsociable hours too.”