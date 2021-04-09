News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews remove propane cylinders in Clacton workshop blaze

Published: 12:26 PM April 9, 2021   
A workshop blaze took two hours to extinguish in Clacton.

At around noon yesterday, Essex Fire crews attended a 100% alight fire at a workshop in Knock Road.

Thankfully, they were able to remove highly explosive propane cylinders from inside the building on the residential street. 

It took two crews from Clacton and one each from Frinton, Weeley and Wivenhoe to get a handle on the blaze. 

And pictures show the extent of the fire damage at the workshop with a black covered building that is still standing thanks to the efforts of crews, who put it out just before 2pm. 

Clacton station manager Scott Meekings said yesterday: “Crews worked extremely hard to extinguish the fire.

"They have removed the cylinders and these no longer pose a hazard to the incident. Crews will remain on scene monitoring hotspots.”


