Six crews tackle barn fire at farm

PUBLISHED: 13:03 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 05 June 2019

The existing Camstar Herbs site on Chestnut Farm, Langton Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The existing Camstar Herbs site on Chestnut Farm, Langton Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters rushed to a farm near Eye after the roof of a barn containing dried herbs went up in flames.

Crews were called shortly before 11.30am today with reports of a barn fire at the site of Camstar Herbs Ltd. in Langton Green, near Eye.

The blaze is believed to have burnt through part of the insulation of the single-story structure and caused the roof to go up in flames.

Six crews were sent to the scene at Chestnut Farm - one each from Diss, Harleston, Bungay, Eye, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Firefighters are now damping down on site.

No injuries have been reported.

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here's what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Changing women's state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe's leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

'Big' clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

