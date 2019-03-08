Six crews tackle barn fire at farm
PUBLISHED: 13:03 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 05 June 2019
Firefighters rushed to a farm near Eye after the roof of a barn containing dried herbs went up in flames.
Crews were called shortly before 11.30am today with reports of a barn fire at the site of Camstar Herbs Ltd. in Langton Green, near Eye.
The blaze is believed to have burnt through part of the insulation of the single-story structure and caused the roof to go up in flames.
Six crews were sent to the scene at Chestnut Farm - one each from Diss, Harleston, Bungay, Eye, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds.
Firefighters are now damping down on site.
No injuries have been reported.