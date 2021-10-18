News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire crews tackling blaze at Coddenham home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:36 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 9:38 AM October 18, 2021
Fire crews tackling the blaze in Coddenham

Fire crews tackling the blaze in Coddenham - Credit: Julian Hall

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out at a home in a Suffolk village.

Four fire crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street and Needham Market stations were called to Love Lane in Coddenham shortly before 8.30am on Monday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called after smoke was seen billowing from the roof of a detached property.

Police are also at the scene of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

MoD warns Suffolk residents about night time Apache training exercise

Timothy Bradford

person
Tony and Beckie Bayliss have taken over The Maldon Grey in Great Cornard and given it a whole new look

Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth

Suffolk Live

US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning

Timothy Bradford

person
People in Suffolk and north Essex can now get their Covid vaccine booster

Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Timothy Bradford

person