Fire crews tackling blaze at Coddenham home

Published: 9:36 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 9:38 AM October 18, 2021

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has broken out at a home in a Suffolk village.

Four fire crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street and Needham Market stations were called to Love Lane in Coddenham shortly before 8.30am on Monday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called after smoke was seen billowing from the roof of a detached property.

Police are also at the scene of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

