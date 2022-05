A fire has broken out at a farm workshop near Rattlesden in mid Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A fire has broken out at a farm workshop in mid Suffolk.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 12.10pm today, May 13, in Woolpit Road in Rattlesden, near Stowmarket.

Four appliances were sent to tackle the blaze and the incident is ongoing.

No roads are currently closed as a result of the fire.