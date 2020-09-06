Guests evacuated after fire at George & Dragon hotel
PUBLISHED: 09:56 06 September 2020
Hotel guests staying in Long Melford were evacuated after fire broke out in a loft space last night.
Three fire engines were sent to the George & Dragon in Hall Street after it was discovered at around 7pm on Saturday, September 5.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was contained to within an area of 20 metres by 50 metres.
The building had been evacuated by the time firefighters had arrived and no-one was injured.
The incident was declared over by 7.50pm. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
