Guests evacuated after fire at George & Dragon hotel

PUBLISHED: 09:56 06 September 2020

The George and Dragon in Long Melford. Picture: FILE/PHIL MORLEY

The George and Dragon in Long Melford. Picture: FILE/PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Hotel guests staying in Long Melford were evacuated after fire broke out in a loft space last night.

Three fire engines were sent to the George & Dragon in Hall Street after it was discovered at around 7pm on Saturday, September 5.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was contained to within an area of 20 metres by 50 metres.

The building had been evacuated by the time firefighters had arrived and no-one was injured.

The incident was declared over by 7.50pm. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

