Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

PUBLISHED: 09:10 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 21 May 2019

A fire broke out at HMP Highpoint, a Category C men's prison in Stradishall, Suffolk Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A fire broke out at HMP Highpoint, a Category C men's prison in Stradishall, Suffolk Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Fire engines have been called to the scene of a fire at HMP Highpoint prison in Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the Category C prison near Haverhill at 8.09am on Tuesday morning, May 21.

Three engines were despatched, with two from Haverhill and one from Clare arriving at the prison to investigate.

When they arrived, crews found the blaze had already been extinguished by prison staff, although the cause of the fire is not currently known.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said this is the second call the fire brigade has received to the prison in the last week.

He said: "We were called at 8.09am to respond to a call and investigate the scene of a fire at Highpoint prison.

"Three appliances were despatched and on arrival fire fighters found the blaze had already been extinguished. They later stood down at 8.41am."

As a Category C prison, the centre holds prisoners serving life sentences, although is classed as a "training and resettlement" prison - providing prisoners with the opportunity to develop skills to help reintegration on release.

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

