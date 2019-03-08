Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

A fire broke out at HMP Highpoint, a Category C men's prison in Stradishall, Suffolk Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Fire engines have been called to the scene of a fire at HMP Highpoint prison in Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the Category C prison near Haverhill at 8.09am on Tuesday morning, May 21.

Three engines were despatched, with two from Haverhill and one from Clare arriving at the prison to investigate.

When they arrived, crews found the blaze had already been extinguished by prison staff, although the cause of the fire is not currently known.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said this is the second call the fire brigade has received to the prison in the last week.

He said: "We were called at 8.09am to respond to a call and investigate the scene of a fire at Highpoint prison.

"Three appliances were despatched and on arrival fire fighters found the blaze had already been extinguished. They later stood down at 8.41am."

As a Category C prison, the centre holds prisoners serving life sentences, although is classed as a "training and resettlement" prison - providing prisoners with the opportunity to develop skills to help reintegration on release.