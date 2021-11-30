News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Five fire crews battle industrial unit blaze

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:38 AM November 30, 2021
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Fire crews called to an industrial unit in Lakenheath - Credit: Archant

Fire broke out at an industrial unit in Lakenheath this morning. 

Crews were called to the blaze in Station Road just before 5.20am today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to an industrial premises to a fire in an industrial fire. 

"Compressed air foam extinguishers were used to put out the fire."

Crews from Methwold, Thetford, Mildenhall and Newmarket were called to the blaze.

The spokesman was not able to confirm the extent of any damage. 

A 'stop' call was made at 6.46am. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Police cordon off Stowmarket dentist after break-in
  2. 2 Watch: Celina's wonder goal against Crewe
  3. 3 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
  1. 4 Dedicated daughter steps up after tragic death of 'amazing' mum Heidi
  2. 5 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-1 win against Crewe
  3. 6 More than 20 drivers caught at speeds of 100mph on A14 within an hour
  4. 7 5 roadworks for Suffolk motorists to plan their journeys around this week
  5. 8 25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14
  6. 9 Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?
  7. 10 Truck overturns on wet, slippery road near Stowmarket
Lakenheath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Potter's Bridge near Southwold

Flooding

No timescale for when Suffolk road closed due to flooding can reopen

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of firefighters were called to the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out at British Sugar Factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Snow fell in Bury St Edmunds overnight

Suffolk Weather

Snow falls in Suffolk overnight as cold snap set to continue

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina chips in the ball to take Town into a 2-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra | Live

Matchday Recap: Outrageous Celina wins it for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon