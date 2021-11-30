Five fire crews battle industrial unit blaze

Fire crews called to an industrial unit in Lakenheath - Credit: Archant

Fire broke out at an industrial unit in Lakenheath this morning.

Crews were called to the blaze in Station Road just before 5.20am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to an industrial premises to a fire in an industrial fire.

"Compressed air foam extinguishers were used to put out the fire."

Crews from Methwold, Thetford, Mildenhall and Newmarket were called to the blaze.

The spokesman was not able to confirm the extent of any damage.

A 'stop' call was made at 6.46am.



