Five fire crews battle industrial unit blaze
Published: 7:38 AM November 30, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Fire broke out at an industrial unit in Lakenheath this morning.
Crews were called to the blaze in Station Road just before 5.20am today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to an industrial premises to a fire in an industrial fire.
"Compressed air foam extinguishers were used to put out the fire."
Crews from Methwold, Thetford, Mildenhall and Newmarket were called to the blaze.
The spokesman was not able to confirm the extent of any damage.
A 'stop' call was made at 6.46am.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon off Stowmarket dentist after break-in
- 2 Watch: Celina's wonder goal against Crewe
- 3 'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion
- 4 Dedicated daughter steps up after tragic death of 'amazing' mum Heidi
- 5 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-1 win against Crewe
- 6 More than 20 drivers caught at speeds of 100mph on A14 within an hour
- 7 5 roadworks for Suffolk motorists to plan their journeys around this week
- 8 25-year-old left eating disorder clinic prior to death on A14
- 9 Will Suffolk have a white Christmas this year?
- 10 Truck overturns on wet, slippery road near Stowmarket