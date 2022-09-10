12 fire crews tackling blaze in derelict building

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a blaze in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge - Credit: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in a derelict building in a Suffolk village.

12 fire crews are at the scene of the incident which began just after 6pm today (September 10) in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a road closure is currently in place while crews extinguish the blaze.

Police and ambulance crews have also been called to the incident but the spokesman could not confirm if there were any people involved.