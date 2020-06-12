Breaking

Firefighters tackling bus blaze near Port of Felixstowe

The fire service has been called to a bus fire in Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze after a bus caught fire near the Port of Felixstowe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rafferty Bowen took this photo showing plumes of smoke over Felixstowe following the bus fire. Picture: RAFFERTY BOWEN Rafferty Bowen took this photo showing plumes of smoke over Felixstowe following the bus fire. Picture: RAFFERTY BOWEN

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.24am on Friday after receiving reports of a bus on fire in Walton Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Police are also in attendance in case the road needs to be closed.

Crews from Felixstowe and Ipswich East fire stations are currently in attendance.

Megan Williams took this photo of the bus fire near the port of Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS Megan Williams took this photo of the bus fire near the port of Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS

It is not yet clear how the fire started or if there have been any injuries.

Stay with us for more on this story.