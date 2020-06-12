E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Firefighters tackling bus blaze near Port of Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 11:58 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 12 June 2020

The fire service has been called to a bus fire in Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS

The fire service has been called to a bus fire in Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze after a bus caught fire near the Port of Felixstowe.

Rafferty Bowen took this photo showing plumes of smoke over Felixstowe following the bus fire. Picture: RAFFERTY BOWEN

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.24am on Friday after receiving reports of a bus on fire in Walton Avenue.

Police are also in attendance in case the road needs to be closed.

Crews from Felixstowe and Ipswich East fire stations are currently in attendance.

Megan Williams took this photo of the bus fire near the port of Felixstowe. Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS

It is not yet clear how the fire started or if there have been any injuries.

Stay with us for more on this story.

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

