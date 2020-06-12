Firefighters tackling bus blaze near Port of Felixstowe
PUBLISHED: 11:58 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 12 June 2020
Picture: MEGAN WILLIAMS
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze after a bus caught fire near the Port of Felixstowe.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.24am on Friday after receiving reports of a bus on fire in Walton Avenue.
Police are also in attendance in case the road needs to be closed.
Crews from Felixstowe and Ipswich East fire stations are currently in attendance.
It is not yet clear how the fire started or if there have been any injuries.
Stay with us for more on this story.
