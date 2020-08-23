Fire crews called to unattended campfire in Dunwich Forest

Firefighters were called to Dunwich Forest after a campfire was left unattended Picture: LORRAINE COOKE/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

Firefighters were called to Dunwich Forest this afternoon to douse a campfire which had been left unattended.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the forest just before 2.45pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a blaze.

Four fire crews, from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Southwold, rushed to the scene and put out a fire near a picnic area.

A stop was called by the fire service shortly after 3.45pm after a spokesman confirmed the blaze was “under control”.