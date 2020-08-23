Fire crews called to unattended campfire in Dunwich Forest
PUBLISHED: 15:55 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 23 August 2020
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Firefighters were called to Dunwich Forest this afternoon to douse a campfire which had been left unattended.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the forest just before 2.45pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a blaze.
Four fire crews, from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Southwold, rushed to the scene and put out a fire near a picnic area.
A stop was called by the fire service shortly after 3.45pm after a spokesman confirmed the blaze was “under control”.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.