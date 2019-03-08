Crews tackle fire at disused Lowestoft care home

Crews have been called to a fire at a disused care home in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a disused care home in Lowestoft.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, crews were called to reports of a fire at around 9.10pm tonight, Saturday, April 13, in Kirkley Cliff Road.

One fire crew from north Lowestoft and two from Lowestoft South were sent to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.

A spokesman added: “Thankfully, no casualties.”

They added that the East of England Ambulance Service and police officers from Lowestoft were also sent to the scene.

Crews had called a stop on the incident at around 10.15pm.