Crews tackle fire at disused Lowestoft care home
PUBLISHED: 22:38 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:38 13 April 2019
Archant
Firefighters have tackled a fire at a disused care home in Lowestoft.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, crews were called to reports of a fire at around 9.10pm tonight, Saturday, April 13, in Kirkley Cliff Road.
One fire crew from north Lowestoft and two from Lowestoft South were sent to the scene.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.
A spokesman added: “Thankfully, no casualties.”
They added that the East of England Ambulance Service and police officers from Lowestoft were also sent to the scene.
Crews had called a stop on the incident at around 10.15pm.