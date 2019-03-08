Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Crews tackle fire at disused Lowestoft care home

PUBLISHED: 22:38 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:38 13 April 2019

Crews have been called to a fire at a disused care home in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Crews have been called to a fire at a disused care home in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a disused care home in Lowestoft.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, crews were called to reports of a fire at around 9.10pm tonight, Saturday, April 13, in Kirkley Cliff Road.

One fire crew from north Lowestoft and two from Lowestoft South were sent to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reel jets.

A spokesman added: “Thankfully, no casualties.”

They added that the East of England Ambulance Service and police officers from Lowestoft were also sent to the scene.

Crews had called a stop on the incident at around 10.15pm.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager’s death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Gutted that this day has actually come’ - Town fans react to relegation

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Crews tackle fire at disused Lowestoft care home

Crews have been called to a fire at a disused care home in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Speed checks catch car at 81mph in 50mph zone on A140 near Ipswich

Police said they recorded a driver on the A140 at Coddenham travelling at 81mph in a 50mph zone. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Stu says: Five observations after Ipswich Town’s relegation to League One is confirmed by Birmingham draw

Collin Quaner pictured after the game that saw Town relegated from the Championship, following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town players....How they fared against Brum

Luke Chambers heads clear during an effort by City in the second half. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists