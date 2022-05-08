News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews rush to aid of trapped horse

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:34 PM May 8, 2022
Brick Kiln Road

A street view of Brick Kiln Road - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to help a large horse which had become trapped on its side in a Suffolk stable.

Five fire engines attended the incident in Brick Kiln Road, near Harkstead, at about 3.40pm on Sunday, May 8.

Following the incident, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed the condition of the horse was "okay" and had left the animal in the care of its owner.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended the scene.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

