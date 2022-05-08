Fire crews rush to aid of trapped horse

Fire crews were called to help a large horse which had become trapped on its side in a Suffolk stable.

Five fire engines attended the incident in Brick Kiln Road, near Harkstead, at about 3.40pm on Sunday, May 8.

Following the incident, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed the condition of the horse was "okay" and had left the animal in the care of its owner.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended the scene.