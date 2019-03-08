Fire engine 'trapped' for two hours in overgrown road

A fire engine is believed to have been stuck for over two hours in a road in Woodbridge after it was trapped by undergrowth.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Wilderness Lane in Woodbridge on Sunday shortly before 5pm to attend a fire at one of the neighbouring property's garages.

Residents reported that following the blaze it took two hours for the engine to back out of the lane because of excessive undergrowth and recent fencing built at the edge of the lane.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.