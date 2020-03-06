Forklift truck on fire at building site
PUBLISHED: 09:54 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 06 March 2020
Firefighters had to use hoses and breathing apparatus to tackle a forklift truck was is on fire at a building site in Suffolk.
The forklift is on a building site in Colne Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Suffolk firefighters were called to the incident in Colne Road, Bures, at 8.36am today.
They used a breathing apparatus and hoses to put out the diesel forklift truck which was on fire.
Two engines attended the scene from Sudbury and the fire was put out by 9.37am.