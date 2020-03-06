E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Forklift truck on fire at building site

PUBLISHED: 09:54 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 06 March 2020

Firefighters from Sudbury are at the scene (file picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters from Sudbury are at the scene (file picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters had to use hoses and breathing apparatus to tackle a forklift truck was is on fire at a building site in Suffolk.

The forklift is on a building site in Colne Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe forklift is on a building site in Colne Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk firefighters were called to the incident in Colne Road, Bures, at 8.36am today.

They used a breathing apparatus and hoses to put out the diesel forklift truck which was on fire.

Two engines attended the scene from Sudbury and the fire was put out by 9.37am.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Forklift truck on fire at building site

Firefighters from Sudbury are at the scene (file picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

AFC Sudbury are on a roll and targeting a fourth win on the spin

Action from AFC Sudbury's 2-1 win over Heybridge last weekend as Joe Grimwood rises above Alexander Teniola to head clear. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Multiple car crashes in West Suffolk causing traffic delays and road closure

Three vehicles have collided on the A143, Haverhill Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPs

Parents report school transport errors just hours after 2020 applications open

School transport in Suffolk has been controversial since policy changes introduced last year, and parents have reported issues on day one of the 2020 application process. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man who led police on 90mph chase is jailed

Flynn Matthews was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for leading police on a chase at speeds of up to 90mph in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24